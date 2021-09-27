Daniel Craig Just Revealed A Hilarious Dave Bautista Story From The Set Of Spectre

Daniel Craig's time as James Bond is nearly done. After making his debut as 007 in 2006's "Casino Royale," he went on to play the iconic role of the dashing secret agent in three subsequent films: 2008's "Quantum of Solace," 2012's "Skyfall," and 2015's "Spectre." Next, the actor will suit up as Bond for the final time in "No Time to Die," a repeatedly delayed franchise installment that fans are more than ready to watch. "No Time to Die" brings back recent Bond franchise players Ben Whishaw, Léa Seydoux, Ralph Fiennes, Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Wright, and Christoph Waltz. Meanwhile, new cast members include Lashana Lynch, Ana de Armas, and Rami Malek, who will play the mysterious villain Safin.

As Craig and his "No Time to Die" co-stars make the press rounds to promote their new movie ahead of its October 8 release, the actor has been revisiting his time playing 007. This trip down James Bond memory lane has led him to recall some of the tougher aspects of making these movies, like performing intense fights sequences. It would appear that one particular action setpiece, which involved "Spectre" co-star Dave Bautista, has stuck in Craig's mind because of the injuries both he and Bautista sustained during filming.