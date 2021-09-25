How Fans Really Feel About The First Official Clip From Bridgerton Season 2
Saucy romantic drama "Bridgerton" has kept viewers swooning since its December 2020 premiere. The Netflix show is created by Chris Van Dusen ("Grey's Anatomy") and adapted from the Julia Quinn book series of the same name. "Bridgerton" Season 1 focuses on the steamy romance between a brooding duke named Simon (Regé-Jean Page) and Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor), a young woman hoping to find a husband in Regency-era London. With Simon and Daphne's star-crossed romance as the backdrop, additional melodramatic plotlines involving the couple's friends and family unfold. There is also an investigation into the identity of Lady Whistledown, an anonymous gossipmonger whose scandalous reports are the talk of the town.
"Bridgerton" was an instant hit, reportedly getting more than 80 million households to tune in during its first month on Netflix (via TV Line). Following the premiere of Season 1, the show was renewed for Season 2. Then, in April, fans learned the Shondaland Netflix show was renewed for Seasons 3 and 4, too. At the same time, fans learned Page wouldn't return for the second season.
Fans have been waiting for more Season 2 news for months now. On Saturday, a few cast members, including Season 2 leads Jonathan Bailey and newcomer Simone Ashley, delivered a teaser clip during Netflix Tudum virtual fan event. The first clip teases the love triangle depicted in Quinn's second book from the series, which involves Daphne's older brother, Anthony Bridgerton (Bailey), Edwina Sharma (Charithra Chandran), and Edwina's older sister, Kate (Ashley).
The first Bridgerton Season 2 clip teases a new couple's chemistry
The clip from "Bridgerton" Season 2 released by Netflix during the Tudum virtual event teases the romantic chemistry between Anthony Bridgerton and Kate Sharma. At the beginning of the clip, Anthony confronts Kate after he discovers her eavesdropping during a ball. In return, she reprimands him for his list of desired qualities in a wife, which, in turn, piques his interest. The official "Bridgerton" Twitter account shared the short video, writing, "Dear readers, this author is most pleased to bring you the first glimpse into the upcoming social season, and even more delighted to introduce you to Miss Kate Sharma."
Fans reacted on Twitter, showing excitement that Anthony will be the season's lead male. Many shared GIFs of the actor from Season 1, and others seem excited for Kate Sharma, the seemingly feminist heroine. Twitter user @zsuzsanna_guiri wrote, "When she takes one step closer to him, he is sooo surprised, he did not see that coming, I love it!!" Additionally, user @mirull commented, "I cannot believe that the story I read 20 years ago and carried in my heart ever since is being celebrated in such amazing way. This short scene looks fantastic and I cannot wait for the whole thing to come out. Excuse me, gonna watch it again and again."