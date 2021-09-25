How Fans Really Feel About The First Official Clip From Bridgerton Season 2

The clip from "Bridgerton" Season 2 released by Netflix during the Tudum virtual event teases the romantic chemistry between Anthony Bridgerton and Kate Sharma. At the beginning of the clip, Anthony confronts Kate after he discovers her eavesdropping during a ball. In return, she reprimands him for his list of desired qualities in a wife, which, in turn, piques his interest. The official "Bridgerton" Twitter account shared the short video, writing, "Dear readers, this author is most pleased to bring you the first glimpse into the upcoming social season, and even more delighted to introduce you to Miss Kate Sharma."

Fans reacted on Twitter, showing excitement that Anthony will be the season's lead male. Many shared GIFs of the actor from Season 1, and others seem excited for Kate Sharma, the seemingly feminist heroine. Twitter user @zsuzsanna_guiri wrote, "When she takes one step closer to him, he is sooo surprised, he did not see that coming, I love it!!" Additionally, user @mirull commented, "I cannot believe that the story I read 20 years ago and carried in my heart ever since is being celebrated in such amazing way. This short scene looks fantastic and I cannot wait for the whole thing to come out. Excuse me, gonna watch it again and again."