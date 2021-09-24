Here's How You Can Stream Season 1 Of The Sopranos For Free
It's been nearly fifteen years since "The Sopranos" went off the air, and the Jersey mob drama is still one of the most talked-about shows in television history. Now, with the upcoming release of David Chase's prequel film, "The Many Saints of Newark," it seems people are starting to get gabagool fever again like never before.
Up until recently, the only places you could watch the popular crime series were on DVD, Blu-Ray, or HBO Max through a paid subscription. Its limited availability left fans furious for years, with many shelling out big bucks for box sets and home collections that they could watch at any time in the comfort of their own homes. The hilarity and unforgettable quotes — coupled with intense family drama, violence, and other craziness surrounding Tony Soprano's mafia boss lifestyle — made "The Sopranos" one of the most rewatchable shows on TV.
Now, those looking to get caught up or reacquainted ahead of "The Many Saints of Newark" have another option.
You can now watch Season 1 on HBO Max for free
In an effort to promote the October 1 release of "The Many Saints of Newark," HBO has decided to make Season 1 of "The Sopranos" available to watch on HBO Max without a subscription, according to Variety.
Viewers in the U.S. will not be required to pay a cent, nor will they need to register an email address, in order to stream the inaugural season. The 1999 debut will be available until October 8 before returning to HBO Max's ad-free $14.99-per-month subscription catalog. The cable giant will also be releasing "Many Saints" on the app and streaming it for 31 days straight, though this release will only be for subscribers.
WarnerMedia will also be giving Sopranos fans a spotlight page via the HBO Max app, which will include a curated collection of "Essential Episodes" and the "Evolution of Tony Soprano," Variety reports. The role of Tony, which was played by late actor James Gandolfini, is being portrayed by Gandolfini's son Michael in "Many Saints." The 22-year-old will be playing a young Tony entrenched in the world of the Jersey mob during the 1967 Newark riots.