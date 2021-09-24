Here's How You Can Stream Season 1 Of The Sopranos For Free

It's been nearly fifteen years since "The Sopranos" went off the air, and the Jersey mob drama is still one of the most talked-about shows in television history. Now, with the upcoming release of David Chase's prequel film, "The Many Saints of Newark," it seems people are starting to get gabagool fever again like never before.

Up until recently, the only places you could watch the popular crime series were on DVD, Blu-Ray, or HBO Max through a paid subscription. Its limited availability left fans furious for years, with many shelling out big bucks for box sets and home collections that they could watch at any time in the comfort of their own homes. The hilarity and unforgettable quotes — coupled with intense family drama, violence, and other craziness surrounding Tony Soprano's mafia boss lifestyle — made "The Sopranos" one of the most rewatchable shows on TV.

Now, those looking to get caught up or reacquainted ahead of "The Many Saints of Newark" have another option.