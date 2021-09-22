Many Saints Star Michael Gandolfini Makes A Stunning Admission About The Sopranos

When the landmark HBO series "The Sopranos" drew to its ambiguous conclusion in 2007, creator David Chase excitingly left the door open for audiences to one day see more of New Jersey crime boss Tony Soprano (James Gandolfini). However, fans' hope of ever seeing more of the character diminished greatly when Gandolfini tragically passed away in June 2013 at the age of 51.

Now, eight years after Gandolfini's passing, Chase has found a way to bring Tony Soprano back with the upcoming "Sopranos" prequel film, "The Many Saints of Newark." The film ventures back to the late 1960s and early '70s to examine the early days of important "Sopranos" figures like Uncle Junior (Corey Stoll), Paulie Walnuts (Billy Magnussen), Silvio Dante (John Magaro), and Livia Soprano (Vera Farmiga).

The movie also features characters who were either only mentioned or briefly featured in the series, including Tony's father, Johnny Boy Soprano (Jon Bernthal), and Richard "Dickie" Moltisanti (Alessandro Nivola). Dickie is the main character of "The Many Saints of Newark" and serves as the mentor of the young Tony Soprano (played by James Gandolfini's real-life son, Michael) in it.

The interesting thing is, while Michael Gandolfini was already facing the gargantuan task of filling his father's legendary shoes in "The Many Saints of Newark" (albeit as a younger iteration of Tony), there was another hurdle that the young actor had to conquer when Chase asked him to audition for the film.