Michael Gandolfini Opens Up About Taking Over The Role Of Tony Soprano From His Father

According to New York Times writer Dave Itzkoff's account, "Sopranos" series creator David Chase and the rest of the "Many Saints of Newark" team auditioned a number of other actors to play young Tony before considering Michael Gandolfini. Soon after meeting with Gandolfini about the role, though, Chase was sold. Gandolfini, meanwhile, felt less certain initially that he was right for the part.

"I had spent so much time thinking about my dad, the last thing I wanted to do was think about my dad," he told The New York Times.

Then, upon accepting the role, his difficulties were compounded. Not only was Gandolfini forced to confront the memory of his father, but he simultaneously had to figure out how to portray a version of one of the best TV antiheroes of all time. "The second layer, that a lot of people don't think about, which was actually harder, is to play Tony Soprano," he said, describing Tony as "a character who will cry, become angry at himself that he's crying and then laugh at himself all in one scene."

Over the course of learning both the physicality and personality his father brought to the role of Tony, Gandolfini described walking away with a newfound appreciation for his dad's talent. James Gandolfini "was not Tony," according to his son. "The only insight that I think I gained was deep pride in him. I'm exhausted after three months — you did that for nine years?"

