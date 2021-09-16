The Character Everyone Agrees Is The True Villain Of AHS: Double Feature's Red Tide

Fans on the "American Horror Story" subreddit seem to generally agree on one thing: little Alma Gardner (Ryan Kiera Armstrong) is — in the most horrible sense of the word — pretty wicked. "Alma might be the most evil character in the Ryan Murphy Cinematic Universe," observed u/robotlollipops.

u/Front-Ad-2198 added that the "insidiousness" of Alma's character is what makes her so bone-chilling, noting, "She's a child and uses her parents love to manipulate them. It's grosser than a stranger doing it to another stranger. Top it off with the total narcissism and delusions of grandeur." u/Shroomsforyou agreed with their fellow Redditor's assessment of Alma, writing, "She rules, so cold blooded."

Frankly, the users' observations are hard to disagree with, as Alma has already shown a cold willingness to sacrifice anyone and anything in the name of achieving brilliance as a violinist. Her addiction to the Muse pill has, unfortunately, only further emboldened her to express her worst — and most homicidal — impulses.

In "Gaslight," Alma cements her turn to the dark side by manipulating her mother, Doris (Lily Rabe), into taking Muse, knowing all along that she won't have the natural talent needed to prevent her from becoming one of The Pale. Alma also uses her new sibling as a blood bank and even proves to be diabolically clever enough to take her sips from an area on the baby's body that won't immediately be noticed.

All of which is to say that, Alma is definitely one of the most terrifying and evil characters in the show's history, and in the eyes of "American Horror Story" fans, easily the biggest villain of the first half of "Double Feature."