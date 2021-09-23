We Might Finally Know What Happens To Jadis On The Walking Dead: World Beyond
When Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) was taken away from his home and family in a helicopter by the Civic Republic Military on "The Walking Dead," his journey was orchestrated by Jadis, aka Anne (Pollyanna McIntosh), the former leader of the junkyard people who did business with the CRM. She saw Rick lying injured on a riverbank after blowing up the bridge, and called the CRM to rescue him -– and her. She accompanied him on the flight.
Now, three years of real time — and six years of "Walking Dead" continuity — later, Rick is still in the wind, but Jadis is making her return. A recent trailer for Season 2 of the spinoff "The Walking Dead: World Beyond" revealed that Jadis is now a uniformed CRM member – possibly a high-ranking one, too. In the trailer, as she's standing in a CRM supply tent, she recites what sounds like a CRM mantra: "I know that the Civic Republic is the last light of the world, and my purpose is to create a new era on this planet."
In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, "World Beyond" showrunner Matt Negrete teased a bit about what we'll learn about this new incarnation of Jadis. One thing is that she may not actually believe in the mission described in the CRM mantra. "We don't know if that's a put-on or if that's real, but that's what she's saying nonetheless," Negrete said. She might just be in with the CRM because it's her best chance for survival at the moment. He said that Jadis can become whoever she needs to be to stay alive -– such as, for instance, a baby-talking weirdo who lived on a trash heap.
Jadis' return will fill in the gaps in her story
Matt Negrete also pointed out that what Jadis is wearing is important. Her uniform has "a very interesting, decorative rope to it that we haven't seen on a CRM uniform before," he told EW. "So it's possible she's a different part of the CRM, and we might be revealing more about that."
Finally, Negrete, who used to write for Jadis on "The Walking Dead" before he created "World Beyond," said that his show will explain some of what happened to Jadis in the time since we last saw her. "Six years have gone by," says Negrete, "and we're not going to ignore those six years that passed in between her leaving that show and coming onto this show. She will be talking a bit about what happened to her after she climbed on that helicopter with Rick. And I do think, from a 'Walking Dead' fan perspective, that's going to be very intriguing for a lot of people watching."
"The Walking Dead: World Beyond" Season 2 premieres Sunday, October 3 on AMC.