We Might Finally Know What Happens To Jadis On The Walking Dead: World Beyond

When Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) was taken away from his home and family in a helicopter by the Civic Republic Military on "The Walking Dead," his journey was orchestrated by Jadis, aka Anne (Pollyanna McIntosh), the former leader of the junkyard people who did business with the CRM. She saw Rick lying injured on a riverbank after blowing up the bridge, and called the CRM to rescue him -– and her. She accompanied him on the flight.

Now, three years of real time — and six years of "Walking Dead" continuity — later, Rick is still in the wind, but Jadis is making her return. A recent trailer for Season 2 of the spinoff "The Walking Dead: World Beyond" revealed that Jadis is now a uniformed CRM member – possibly a high-ranking one, too. In the trailer, as she's standing in a CRM supply tent, she recites what sounds like a CRM mantra: "I know that the Civic Republic is the last light of the world, and my purpose is to create a new era on this planet."

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, "World Beyond" showrunner Matt Negrete teased a bit about what we'll learn about this new incarnation of Jadis. One thing is that she may not actually believe in the mission described in the CRM mantra. "We don't know if that's a put-on or if that's real, but that's what she's saying nonetheless," Negrete said. She might just be in with the CRM because it's her best chance for survival at the moment. He said that Jadis can become whoever she needs to be to stay alive -– such as, for instance, a baby-talking weirdo who lived on a trash heap.