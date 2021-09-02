The Unexpected Character Coming To The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 2

In a statement released on Thursday, September 2, executive producer Scott Gimple announced that Jadis will return on the spin-off series.

"We are thrilled to have the terrific Pollyanna McIntosh back as Jadis, and we're excited for viewers to see how she collides with the characters in this part of the Universe," Gimple said. "In our story, years have passed — we'll get hints of what happened with that fateful helicopter ride and learn Jadis has new allies and alliances; she is a big part of connecting the CRM and Three Circles mythology that's seen throughout all three series. We can't wait to share it all with fans of the TWDU" (via Entertainment Weekly).

The "CRM" is the Civic Republic Military, an organization that comes together in the wake of the zombie apocalypse. When we last saw Rick and Jadis, she brokered a deal with the CRM to hand over Rick in exchange for safe passage into CRM territory.

An extended trailer for Season 2 of "World Beyond" provides a glimpse of what's in store for Jadis. When Season 1 ended, main character Hope Bennett (Alexa Mansour) and her sister Iris (Aaliyah Royale) joined up with the Civic Republic. At the end of the Season 2 trailer, the sisters meet Jadis, who now has a role in the CRM. "I know that the Civic Republic is the last light of the world. My purpose is to create a new era on this planet," Jadis says.

"The Walking Dead" shows have always been about people trying to find peace and order in a chaotic world. It looks like Jadis might be the closest one to achieving it.

"The Walking Dead: World Beyond" Season 2 premieres October 3 on AMC.