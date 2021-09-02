The Unexpected Character Coming To The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 2
When it comes to a sprawling media franchise like "The Walking Dead," which has spawned multiple spin-offs, there's always a chance that certain characters might make a crossover appearance. The main "TWD" series premiered its 11th and final season on August 22, but its two spin-offs, "Fear the Walking Dead" and "The Walking Dead: World Beyond," continue to offer new opportunities to characters unlikely to reappear on the flagship show. In this way, "World Beyond" will answer a big question about two characters last seen on the main series — and one of them is a major surprise.
"The Walking Dead: The World Beyond" takes place 10 years after the Wildfire virus first appeared. About a decade has passed in the original "Walking Dead" timeline, so both shows roughly take place at the same time now (via Screen Rant). At the end of Season 9 of "The Walking Dead," the show's longtime protagonist, Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln), was badly wounded, and rescued by the mysterious Jadis (Pollyanna McIntosh), the once leader of the Garbage People.
We last saw both Rick and Jadis taking off on a CRM helicopter, and it looks like the upcoming season of "World Beyond" will finally give us an official update on their condition.
Jadis will be making the jump to The Walking Dead: World Beyond
In a statement released on Thursday, September 2, executive producer Scott Gimple announced that Jadis will return on the spin-off series.
"We are thrilled to have the terrific Pollyanna McIntosh back as Jadis, and we're excited for viewers to see how she collides with the characters in this part of the Universe," Gimple said. "In our story, years have passed — we'll get hints of what happened with that fateful helicopter ride and learn Jadis has new allies and alliances; she is a big part of connecting the CRM and Three Circles mythology that's seen throughout all three series. We can't wait to share it all with fans of the TWDU" (via Entertainment Weekly).
The "CRM" is the Civic Republic Military, an organization that comes together in the wake of the zombie apocalypse. When we last saw Rick and Jadis, she brokered a deal with the CRM to hand over Rick in exchange for safe passage into CRM territory.
An extended trailer for Season 2 of "World Beyond" provides a glimpse of what's in store for Jadis. When Season 1 ended, main character Hope Bennett (Alexa Mansour) and her sister Iris (Aaliyah Royale) joined up with the Civic Republic. At the end of the Season 2 trailer, the sisters meet Jadis, who now has a role in the CRM. "I know that the Civic Republic is the last light of the world. My purpose is to create a new era on this planet," Jadis says.
"The Walking Dead" shows have always been about people trying to find peace and order in a chaotic world. It looks like Jadis might be the closest one to achieving it.
"The Walking Dead: World Beyond" Season 2 premieres October 3 on AMC.