The Ending Of Nine Perfect Strangers Explained

Contains spoilers for "Nine Perfect Strangers"

After a season of unorthodox treatments and shocking breakthroughs, our stay at Tranquillum House has come to an end. Before checked out, though, "Nine Perfect Strangers" delivered what turned out to be a series of happy endings for each of its central characters.

The final episode began with Carmel (Regina Hall) and Masha (Nicole Kidman, who has another David E. Kelley collaboration on the horizon) having an open and honest discussion about the fact that Carmel is not only the one who shot Masha and changed the course of her life, but also the person behind the threatening text messages the wellness guru has been receiving throughout the retreat. Masha gives Carmel as much attention as she can but there are other guests to attend to.

She and the Marconi family have a journey to go on aided by a heady dose of psychedelics. They all hope to have an experience that will help them cope with the loss of their loved ones — the Marconi's son Zach (Hal Cumpston) and Masha's daughter Tatiana, who died in an auto accident many years ago.

Meanwhile, the other guests endure the final and most taxing of Masha's therapies, which elicites some surprising revelations from each of them. Here's how everything came to a head in the finale of "Nine Perfect Strangers."