Why Yao From Nine Perfect Strangers Looks So Familiar

Hulu's star-studded limited series "Nine Perfect Strangers" features big names like Nicole Kidman, Melissa McCarthy, and Michael Shannon, but even the supporting roles are filled by recognizable actors. More specifically, many of the supporting roles are filled by rising stars who may be leading shows like this in 10 or 20 years.

The limited series follows nine people in terrible emotional pain who gather for a spiritual retreat at a wellness resort called Tranquillum House, which is owned by a strange and mysterious woman named Masha Dmitrichenko (Kidman). The guests are willing to try anything to alleviate their suffering, which Masha takes advantage of by pushing them farther and farther. In fact, the group was assembled because she knew they would push each other. What is Masha up to? That's the mystery at the center of this expensive, well-acted drama from writer-producer David E. Kelley, who, along with his co-creator John-Henry Butterworth, is working in the same vein as his hits "Big Little Lies" and "The Undoing." In fact, "Nine Perfect Strangers" is based on a novel by Liane Moriarty, who also wrote the novel "Big Little Lies."

Masha's right-hand man is a character named Yao, a calming presence who is devoted to Masha but conflicted about the unethical things he has to do. He's played by rising star Manny Jacinto. Here's where you may have seen this talented actor before.