This Marvel TV Star Just Joined The HBO Max True Crime Series Love And Death
Another Marvel actress has joined the star-studded cast of HBO Max's upcoming true crime series "Love and Death."
The project, which hails from the powerhouse team behind "Big Little Lies" and "The Undoing," was revealed last May with the announcement that Elizabeth Olsen, the Scarlet Witch herself, would topline the limited series, which is based on the book "Evidence of Love: A True Story of Passion and Death in the Suburbs," as well as a pair of articles in Texas Monthly. The articles, book, and now series chronicle the story of two couples in the small town of Wylie, Texas, who seemed to be friends, as long as you don't count the day in 1980 that one of the wives murdered the other with an axe.
The new project started with some incredible talent behind the scenes. First, the series will be written David E. Kelly, who had already won multiple Emmy Awards (and even more nominations) for such shows as "Boston Legal," "Ally McBeal," "Picket Fences," "L.A. Law," and "The Practice" before winning another for the first show of his current run of work with HBO, "Big Little Lies." He will once again join forces with actress Nicole Kidman to executive produce the new show after their success with "Lies" and "Undoing." New to the team is acclaimed director Lesli Linka Glatter, who will helm the series following an astonishing career that includes multiple standout episodes of "Twin Peaks," "Mad Men," "ER," "True Blood," and "Homeland," among many others.
Krysten Ritter will star with Elizabeth Olsen in Love and Death
Now, with Elizabeth Olsen already set, Deadline reports that another Marvel fan favorite has joined the "Love and Death" cast.
Best known to Marvel fans for her powerhouse lead role on the Netflix series "Jessica Jones," Krysten Ritter will join her fellow Marvel leading lady in the new series. She'll play a character named Sherry Cleckler, who is not a member of one of the couples involved in the murder (and for the record, "Love and Death" is unrelated to the 1975 Woody Allen movie of the same name.)
Of course, fans also know Ritter for her pivotal run as Jane, Jesse Pinkman's lost love, on "Breaking Bad" (and a cameo in the "Breaking Bad" sequel movie, "El Camino"). So it's worth noting that Ritter will also be appearing in "Love and Death" alongside her fellow "Breaking Bad" and "El Camino" star Jesse Plemons. Deadline had previously reported that Plemons, also known for "Fargo" and "Black Mirror," would be joining the cast, along with Lily Rabe ("American Horror Story"), Patrick Fugit ("Outcast") and Keir Gilchrist ("Atypical").
Besides her upcoming work on "Love and Death," Ritter can currently be seen in the new Netflix movie "Nightbooks," and, per Deadline, she will soon be moving behind the camera to direct the first four episodes of the new Peacock series "The Girl in the Woods." As for whether or not we'll ever seen Ritter back in her trademark leather jacket as Jessica Jones, sometime in the future? Fans can only wait, hope, and rest assured that, much like the superpowered heroine, she'd jump at the opportunity.