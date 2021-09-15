This Marvel TV Star Just Joined The HBO Max True Crime Series Love And Death

Now, with Elizabeth Olsen already set, Deadline reports that another Marvel fan favorite has joined the "Love and Death" cast.

Best known to Marvel fans for her powerhouse lead role on the Netflix series "Jessica Jones," Krysten Ritter will join her fellow Marvel leading lady in the new series. She'll play a character named Sherry Cleckler, who is not a member of one of the couples involved in the murder (and for the record, "Love and Death" is unrelated to the 1975 Woody Allen movie of the same name.)

Of course, fans also know Ritter for her pivotal run as Jane, Jesse Pinkman's lost love, on "Breaking Bad" (and a cameo in the "Breaking Bad" sequel movie, "El Camino"). So it's worth noting that Ritter will also be appearing in "Love and Death" alongside her fellow "Breaking Bad" and "El Camino" star Jesse Plemons. Deadline had previously reported that Plemons, also known for "Fargo" and "Black Mirror," would be joining the cast, along with Lily Rabe ("American Horror Story"), Patrick Fugit ("Outcast") and Keir Gilchrist ("Atypical").

Besides her upcoming work on "Love and Death," Ritter can currently be seen in the new Netflix movie "Nightbooks," and, per Deadline, she will soon be moving behind the camera to direct the first four episodes of the new Peacock series "The Girl in the Woods." As for whether or not we'll ever seen Ritter back in her trademark leather jacket as Jessica Jones, sometime in the future? Fans can only wait, hope, and rest assured that, much like the superpowered heroine, she'd jump at the opportunity.