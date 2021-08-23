Why Lars From Nine Perfect Strangers Looks So Familiar

The dashing Welsh actor and "Nine Perfect Strangers" star had just one feature film under his belt (Mat Whitecross' "Sex & Drugs & Rock & Roll") when he landed the roll of the god Apollo in Louis Leterrier's "Clash of the Titans." The film tells the (decidedly non-mythologically canonical) story of demi-god Perseus' epic quest to save humanity, and stars Liam Neeson as Zeus and "Avatar" actor Sam Worthington as his heavily-burdened, half-mortal son. While the film garnered little praise from critics and audiences, it did see Evans star in his first role as a buff, golden-attired god of Mount Olympus — a role he would reprise just one year later in 2011's "Immortals," wherein he played an equally buff and golden-attired incarnation of Zeus.

"Immortals" was director Tarsem Singh's, uh, interesting interpretation of the story of Theseus and the Minotaur, and although (like "Clash of the Titans" before it) it ultimately failed to impress either critics or audiences, it did have something going for it that Leterrier's film did not: namely, a perpetually shirtless Henry Cavill (perhaps you've heard of him.) In between his forays into Greek mythology, Evans dappled in other adaptations of well-known epics and legends, including Ridley Scott's "Robin Hood" (starring Russell Crowe in the title role) and Paul W.S. Anderson's 2011 reboot of "The Three Musketeers." While none of these potential blockbuster successes were, ultimately, actual successes, they did manage to introduce Evans to a wider audience, and set him up to land a recurring role in a strangely and fervently beloved little car racing franchise.