Is Kellan Lutz Really Leaving FBI: Most Wanted For Good?

After the episodes aired last night, Lutz posted a message on his Instagram announcing that he is leaving "FBI: Most Wanted." He confirmed, "And yes, you saw that correctly, Crosby won't be chasing down any bad guys for a little while." He explained that during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, he lost his first daughter and both grandfathers, and almost lost his wife, while filming the show in New York (via Republic World) across the country from his family and friends. As a result, he decided to move back to California "so our daughter could grow up with her grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins, just a short drive away."

He went on to say, "CBS, Dick Wolf, UniversalTV, and the entire 'FBI: Most Wanted' team have been beyond supportive, understanding, and heard me out as I worked through feelings and emotions in regards to this decision. One thing that I kept hearing over and over when I booked this job was how much of a family Dick Wolf shows are, and that couldn't be more accurate. They've supported me in the lows and celebrated with me in the highs and I will forever be grateful for everything they've done for me. I will miss the show, my costars, production, and most importantly my character Kenny Crosby, who is named after one of the grandfathers I lost earlier this year but I have so much peace knowing I made the right decision for my family."

That doesn't mean Lutz is gone for good. He finished his statement by noting, "I hope Crosby is able to pop in and out here and there in the future." So, barring unforeseen circumstances, fans can hopefully see his character back in the office for special recurring appearances during the seasons ahead.