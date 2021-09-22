What Fans Think That Shocking Ending Of What If...? Episode 7 Really Means

It appears as if this version of Ultron is from a completely different universe. Remember, if Thor is an only child, Loki doesn't work with Thanos (Josh Brolin) to conquer Earth with the Scepter and the Mind Stone — which means Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) and Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) wouldn't be able to create the robotic villain in the first place. And with just a few episodes left until Season 1 wraps up, it seems likely that this alternate Ultron (Altron, anybody?) could be the threat that forces the Watcher to finally intervene.

Fans on Reddit were quick to discuss the episode and its surprising ending, with xSparkyBoomManx saying, "That ultrons from another universe. The show is building up to the finale, which is what if Ultron succeeded in merging with Vision's body." This makes sense since the villain builds Vision in "Avengers: Age of Ultron" for himself. The Reddit user also added, "In that universe, Ultron merges with Vision then defeats the Avengers. Then he collects all of the infinity stones, becomes aware of the multiverse, and decides to destroy it."

Since the multiverse was busted wide open in "Loki," it seems reasonable that "What If...?" might crossover into live-action in the future, possibly in 2022's "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness." And Reddit user Werdkkake thinks a new war is on the horizon, "the multiverse is branching out wildly, the Watcher is now having to oversee many different realities as a new multiverse war begins." The Redditor also adds, "I think we're about to see a phase of trippy multiverses colliding, but in the end a more powerful player will emerge and force them all into some battleworld game." Only time will tell.