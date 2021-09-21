Meet Party Thor In These What If...? Episode 7 Promos

Marvel Studios' "What If...?" is a fascinating experiment in meddling with the timeline of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Jeffrey Wright leads the series as the Watcher, an intergalactic entity who only observes specific events unfolding and never intervenes with the fate of specific characters. He's the audience's guide through the show, although he occasionally becomes part of the narrative too — like in Episode 4, "What If... Doctor Strange Lost His Heart Instead of His Hands?" Doctor Strange Supreme (Benedict Cumberbatch) notices the Watcher when his universe collapses in on itself, and begs the cosmic being for help — although the Watcher refuses.

Critics and audiences alike are enjoying the series as it (currently) boasts a 93% critic rating and a 94% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Some episodes simply remix chapters of the MCU, like giving Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell) the super soldier serum instead of Steve Rogers, while others take the franchise in a completely new direction — hello, Marvel Zombies. It shows that there's room to expand certain characters and storylines in new, unexpected ways. Maybe if certain episodes are more popular than others then Marvel head honcho Kevin Feige will find a way of putting them on the big screen. Comics writer Mark Millar recently suggested that the MCU is planning a live-action Marvel Zombies project in the near future.

The Watcher's next story is going to get much weirder if the latest promo for "What If...?" Episode 7 is any indication.