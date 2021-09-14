Mark Millar Thinks This Huge Marvel Comics Live-Action Adaptation Is In The Cards

The Marvel Cinematic Universe keeps getting stranger, thanks to the presence so many different aliens, dragons and ancient lost worlds in "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" — not to mention all the multiverse shenanigans that first launched in "Loki" and will continue in the next "Spider-Man" and "Dr. Strange" movies. Plus, in the latest "What If...?" episode that released on Sept. 8, the rescue of Janet Van Dyne — who is infected by a quantum virus when Hank Pym finds her — leads to a full-on zombie apocalypse.

As it turns out, though, the zombies that appeared in the fifth episode of the Disney+ animated series may not be just a hypothetical within the MCU.

Legendary comic book writer Mark Millar, who has been responsible for a lot of the source material that Marvel movies are based on, as well as the Millarworld properties that Netflix acquired in 2017, seems to think that a live-action "Marvel Zombies" project is in the works, and has hinted that these undead creatures will soon have a place within the growing MCU canon.