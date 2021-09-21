Hot Toys Reveals Modified Version Of No Way Home's Black And Gold Spider-Man Suit

As webheads worldwide attempt to cling to just about any spider-related scoop they can catch a glimpse at regarding "Spider-Man: No Way Home," a fresh look at the wall-crawler's upcoming wardrobe has been revealed courtesy of Hot Toys (via Comic Book). Until now, the MCU hasn't put a stitch wrong when it came to Peter Parker's outfits, and it's safe to say the same can be said here. For lack of a better word, it is magical, but on closer inspection, it appears to have a few alterations here and there since we last caught a glimpse of it in statue form.

The suit on show is the variation fans have speculated to be made (or would that be conjured?) by Doctor Strange, who was seen in the eagerly anticipated and internet-breaking trailer. Initially, the Hot Toys first look on this slick black, and gold outfit still had some of Spidey's classic colours, with the red and black gloves from his go-to suit partially displayed up to his forearm underneath. Now that looks to have been completely covered, and Peter is rocking a black suit that might make Eddie Brock jealous. It's the other somewhat mystical elements that have us scratching our heads.