Topher Grace Has Some Pretty Hilarious "Details" To Spill About Spider-Man: No Way Home

Topher Grace recently took to Reddit to promote "Home Economics" on ABC, but some of his fans were more interested in talking about Marvel's upcoming blockbuster. The actor was more than happy to satisfy their curiosity too, which led to him jokingly spoiling the plot of "Spider-Man: No Way Home."

According to Grace, the movie starts with Peter (Tom Holland) acting bummed out because everyone knows his identity following the events of "Spider-Man: Far from Home." However, the titular hero becomes distracted from his personal woes when "some crazy sh** happens with Dr. Strange and Dr. Octopus comes into his dimension."

After Dr. Octopus arrives, "Electro and the Green Goblin hop out of one of those 'energy circles'" and proceed to wreak havoc. They aren't the only Spider-Man foes who show up either, as Grace and Tom Hardy's versions of Venom appear shortly after and get into a fight with each other. Naturally, Grace's "Spider-Man 3" incarnation of the character emerges from their fight as the dominant victor.

Grace went on to reveal that Batfleck, Aquaman, '70s Spider-Man, the ghost of Han Solo and the robot from Wall-E are also scheduled to appear in "Spider-Man: No Way Home" as well. So there you have it. There's no way that Grace would make all of that up, right?