New Venom: Let There Be Carnage Spot Teases 'The Universe Is Expanding'
As we grow ever closer to the October 1 release date of the long-awaited "Venom" sequel, "Venom: Let There Be Carnage," the questions are beginning to flow fast. For example, fans are probably curious to know whether this sequel will continue that weird, romantic energy between Eddie Brock and the Venom symbiote, which writer Kelly Marcel crafted in the first film. Naturally, folks are probably also thrilled about the idea of Woody Harrelson embodying Cletus Kasady, aka Carnage, and they're wondering how fellow villain Shriek (Naomie Harris) will fit in the mix.
But the biggest question on our minds is one we didn't think "Venom 2" would answer properly. That question is: When are Venom and Spider-Man going to meet up? All things being equal, it's a fair question considering that the two characters share deep ties to one another in their Marvel Comics world. Also, Tom Hardy has tried to explain how Venom connects to the MCU, which only adds to our curiosity about when these Marvel characters will finally come together onscreen.
For now, there's a focus not on the Spider-verse, but on the Venom-verse, and that's the focus of what may be the final teaser spot we'll be getting before the film arrives in theaters.
What secrets does the ever-expanding Venom universe hold?
The latest television spot for "Venom: Let There Be Carnage" features the telling phrase, "The universe is expanding" (via YouTube). And, yes, we're pretty sure the movie's marketing team has taken notice of how hopeful fans are that Venom will find his way into the MCU's upcoming multiverse and chosen those specific words to tantalize us. There's absolutely no reason for the film's marketing not to play into those desires because connecting Venom to the MCU, even in an entirely unofficial capacity, is both fun and probably good for ticket sales.
However, the phrase "The universe is expanding" also has a legitimate connection with the story of "Venom: Let There Be Carnage," too. Much of the trailer focuses on the fact that Carnage is Venom's offspring, in a sense, and that means there can always be more symbiotes in that world. Depending on where the film takes Shriek, things could get very interesting since her comic book origins involve her being a mutant.
The new trailer ends with Cletus Kasady saying, "We all have secrets," and someone else saying that these "secrets want out." Regardless of the actual context of those lines within the film, the marketing team probably wants all of us to keep wondering if there's maybe a Spider-Man-shaped secret that will be revealed when the movie opens.
We'll find out more when "Venom: Let There Be Carnage" enters theaters on October 1.