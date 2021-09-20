New Venom: Let There Be Carnage Spot Teases 'The Universe Is Expanding'

As we grow ever closer to the October 1 release date of the long-awaited "Venom" sequel, "Venom: Let There Be Carnage," the questions are beginning to flow fast. For example, fans are probably curious to know whether this sequel will continue that weird, romantic energy between Eddie Brock and the Venom symbiote, which writer Kelly Marcel crafted in the first film. Naturally, folks are probably also thrilled about the idea of Woody Harrelson embodying Cletus Kasady, aka Carnage, and they're wondering how fellow villain Shriek (Naomie Harris) will fit in the mix.

But the biggest question on our minds is one we didn't think "Venom 2" would answer properly. That question is: When are Venom and Spider-Man going to meet up? All things being equal, it's a fair question considering that the two characters share deep ties to one another in their Marvel Comics world. Also, Tom Hardy has tried to explain how Venom connects to the MCU, which only adds to our curiosity about when these Marvel characters will finally come together onscreen.

For now, there's a focus not on the Spider-verse, but on the Venom-verse, and that's the focus of what may be the final teaser spot we'll be getting before the film arrives in theaters.