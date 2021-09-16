Tom Hardy Hilariously Fails To Explain Venom's Connection To The MCU

The Marvel Cinematic Universe was pretty complex from its inception, especially since its goal was to work towards an Avengers team-up. In a post "Avengers: Endgame" world, things are way more complex. The whole planet is dealing with two years of Thanos (played by Josh Brolin) snapping his fingers, Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) is dead, aliens are real, Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) has chaos magic, and, oh yeah, the multiverse exists.

In short: there's certainly a way to make Tom Hardy's Venom a part of the MCU if both Disney and Sony can agree to it, but that hasn't happened yet (at least so far as we know). However, that doesn't stop people asking Tom Hardy about the possibility, and it doesn't stop him from answering, either.

"There's a Venom-Verse, you know, there's a Spider-Verse, there's multiverses, there's all kinds of canon and lore and mythology to explore both laterally and forward in time," Tom hardy said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight Canada. "I think with the right people and the right planning, and feedback from the audience, and understanding it's about making the right choices at the right time... Even with foresight of understanding where things may go already or they wish to go, it's a combination of all those in the alchemy of what it will be."

Translation: Venom is not a part of the MCU yet, and, if there are plans to make that happen, Tom Hardy is in no position to talk about it. However, that won't stop people from asking until the question is answered.

"Venom: Let There Be Carnage" is in theaters starting October 15 and "Spider-Man: No Way Home" hits theaters two months later on December 17.