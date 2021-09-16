Tom Hardy Hilariously Fails To Explain Venom's Connection To The MCU
Venom, as a comic book character, has been around for a long time. His first appearance was in the pages of "The Amazing Spider-Man" #299 and that's just when Eddie Brock and the symbiote first truly and literally bond over their hatred of Spider-Man. But Brock on his own dates back to "Web of Spider-Man" #18 in 1986 when he was just a hand pushing Peter Parker onto some train tracks, and the symbiote dates back even further to "The Amazing Spider-Man" #252 in 1984.
Basically, what you need to know is that both Brock and the symbiote's origins are tied inexorably to Peter Parker's Spider-Man in the comics — which has always made the Sony/MCU era where Tom Holland is Spider-Man a little weird in comparison.
While the initial Sam Raimi era of Spider-Man movies kept the bones of the story (Peter wears the symbiote first before it goes to a Peter-Parker-hating Eddie Brock), Tom Holland's Peter Parker and Tom Hardy's Eddie Brock still haven't even met. As viewers get set to see both characters return in "Spider-Man: No Way Home" and "Venom: Let There Be Carnage" respectively, people are wondering more and more — are these two ever going to meet or what? Recently, Tom Hardy tried to speak on the connection between his Venom and the MCU with interesting results.
Spider-verses, Venom-verses, and multi-verses, oh my!
The Marvel Cinematic Universe was pretty complex from its inception, especially since its goal was to work towards an Avengers team-up. In a post "Avengers: Endgame" world, things are way more complex. The whole planet is dealing with two years of Thanos (played by Josh Brolin) snapping his fingers, Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) is dead, aliens are real, Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) has chaos magic, and, oh yeah, the multiverse exists.
In short: there's certainly a way to make Tom Hardy's Venom a part of the MCU if both Disney and Sony can agree to it, but that hasn't happened yet (at least so far as we know). However, that doesn't stop people asking Tom Hardy about the possibility, and it doesn't stop him from answering, either.
"There's a Venom-Verse, you know, there's a Spider-Verse, there's multiverses, there's all kinds of canon and lore and mythology to explore both laterally and forward in time," Tom hardy said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight Canada. "I think with the right people and the right planning, and feedback from the audience, and understanding it's about making the right choices at the right time... Even with foresight of understanding where things may go already or they wish to go, it's a combination of all those in the alchemy of what it will be."
Translation: Venom is not a part of the MCU yet, and, if there are plans to make that happen, Tom Hardy is in no position to talk about it. However, that won't stop people from asking until the question is answered.
"Venom: Let There Be Carnage" is in theaters starting October 15 and "Spider-Man: No Way Home" hits theaters two months later on December 17.