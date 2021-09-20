Andy Serkis Hints At How Long It Might Take For Venom And Spider-Man To Meet On-Screen

In the world of Marvel Comics, Spider-Man and Venom used to face off against each other all the time. After all, the Venom symbiote once belonged to Peter Parker back in the Secret Invasion days, and Eddie Brock was effectively built to be Parker's nemesis both in and out of their respective spidey underoos.

But it's been a very long time since Venom and Spider-Man faced off. Leaving aside the way Venom has changed in the comics over the years, there's really only one live-action occasion where the two characters went head-to-head — the much-maligned Sam Raimi movie "Spider-Man 3."

It's not hard to see why the third Raimi Spidey picture frustrated fans when it came out in 2007 — everything moved so fast. Not only did we get introduced to Eddie Brock (Topher Grace) and Venom in the span of one film, but we also resolved stories between Peter (Tobey Maguire) and Harry Osborne (James Franco), while introducing Sandman (Thomas Haden Church) and Gwen Stacy (Bryce Dallas Howard) at the same time.

However, in the present day, we're living with the opposite situation — current Venom (Tom Hardy) and Spider-Man (Tom Holland) have yet to meet at all, despite both already having multiple films of their own. Naturally, people are asking when the pair will face off, and this time it's "Venom: Let There Be Carnage" director Andy Serkis who's weighing in on when that meeting will finally happen.