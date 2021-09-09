Here's How You Can Stream Halloween Kills The Same Day It Hits Theaters

It's a little over a month until the follow-up to 2018's "Halloween," "Halloween Kills," finally arrives to scare audiences with its unique brand of slasher horror. Michael Myers has been a slasher staple since he premiered all the way back in 1978. "Halloween Kills," much like its immediate predecessor, will continue the story decision of ignoring every film in the franchise other than the original "Halloween," and continue the battle between Myers and Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis), the only survivor of the original "Halloween" film.

Thus far, "Halloween Kills" has received a more divided critical response than 2018's "Halloween," which enjoyed overall positive critical reception for its tension and return to simplicity (via Rotten Tomatoes). Regardless, "Halloween Kills" is definitely one of the most noteworthy films coming to theaters this spooky holiday season. But given the state of the world, with the pandemic continuing to rage on, film studios still haven't quite placed their complete faith in theatrical-only releases.

As it turns out, this is also the case with "Halloween Kills," as the film will release to streaming the same day it hits theaters.