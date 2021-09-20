G.I. Joe Creator Larry Hama Explains Why Henry Golding Is Perfect For Snake Eyes - Exclusive

Since Larry Hama wrote the "G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero" comic book in 1982, one of the characters most frequently associated with the franchise has been the black bodysuit-clad ninja commando Snake Eyes. Fans have no doubt embraced Snake Eyes because of the mystery surrounding the character, since he never removes his mask or speaks, following the aftermath of a helicopter explosion that disfigured his face and damaged his vocal cords.

Snake Eyes, of course, has been realized in many forms of media for nearly the past four decades, including the "G.I. Joe" comic books, the Hasbro action figure toy line, the animated series, and two live-action films in 2009 and 2013. Then in July 2021, after taking a big breather from the big screen, Paramount Pictures recalibrated the movie series and cast acclaimed actor Henry Golding to play the titular character in 2021's "Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins."

The biggest difference fans will notice in "Snake Eyes," now playing on digital HD and premium video on demand, is that they are getting to see the events that defined the character before he donned the iconic costume. The film not only traces the origins of the brotherly bond behind Snake Eyes (Golding) and Tommy Arashikage (Andrew Koji) — it chronicles the path leading to Snake Eyes joining the G.I. Joe counterterrorist team, and the transformation of Tommy into Storm Shadow as he becomes a member of the terrorist organization Cobra.

In an exclusive interview with Looper, Hama revealed why he loved that Golding was cast to play one of his most prized characters.