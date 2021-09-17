Priyanka Chopra Jonas Finally Addresses The Backlash From The Activist

It's not often that television shows can spark widespread outrage before seeing the light of day, but that's exactly what's happened with the controversial CBS reality competition "The Activist," which was scrapped from the network's lineup this week following widespread complaints about its premise. Now one of its hosts is speaking out.

Indian actress and pageant queen Priyanka Chopra Jonas says she was excited to be one of three judges to appear on the yet-to-air project, but now she's being forced to save face and defend herself following all of the backlash that the show has garnered. Chopra Jonas was supposed to star on "The Activist" alongside Usher and "Dancing with the Stars" cast member Julianne Hough, with whom she'd be a judge. The trio was going to listen to various activists talk and plead their cases about subjects near and dear to their hearts. If they were convincing enough, the contestants would get the opportunity to lobby members of the G20 summit.

The idea didn't sit well with social media users, with many lashing out at Chopra Jonas and others involved. The 39 year old remained quiet about the controversy at first, but finally took to her own social media pages on Thursday, September 17 to explain herself.