The Real Reason Why The Activist Will Now Be A Documentary Instead Of A Series

Competitive reality shows are nothing new. "American Idol" and "The Voice" attempt to find the best singers in the country, while "Hell's Kitchen" pits the finest chefs around against one another. It's somewhat thrilling to see the contestants tackle different challenges to see who ultimately comes out on top. However, when CBS announced a very different reality series, it left a bad taste in people's mouths.

You may have heard about the premise of "The Activist" on social media. The idea behind the show is that different activists would plead their case to various judges, including Usher, Julianne Hough, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, for the chance to lobby members of G20. The idea swiftly drew backlash on social media, both for its crass attempt to place one cause as more important than the others and for its choice of judges, who didn't exactly seem qualified to speak on charity causes.

One such critique came from Naomi Klein, professor of climate justice at the University of British Columbia, who wrote on Twitter, "I'm confused: Is this an advanced Marxist critique to expose how competition for money and attention pits activists against each other + undermines deep change? Or just the end of the world?" She was far from the only one to voice her opinion, and it appears CBS has heard people's complaints. "The Activist" will now be retooled into a documentary format as opposed to a competition show.