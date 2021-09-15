The What If...? Episode 6 Moment That Made No Sense To MCU Fans

Contains spoilers for "What If...?" Season 1, Episode 6: "What If...Killmonger Rescued Tony Stark?"

"What If...?," Marvel's latest series on Disney+, is still going strong. Based on the popular comics of the same name, the series explores what would happen if some of our favorite heroes (and villains) made some very different choices.

Episode 6 takes us all the way back to the beginning of the MCU. In this episode, Tony Stark is saved by Killmonger in the Afghan desert, rather than getting captured by the Ten Rings. Because of this, he never becomes Iron Man — and things are never the same.

Killmonger has been hailed as one of the MCU's best villains, and it's a real treat to see him in action again. However, his evil deeds reach farther than Wakanda this time. With the same mission as he had in "Black Panther" — liberating oppressed people of color through Wakandan intervention — Killmonger finesses his way into Stark Industries, only to kill Lt. Col. James Rhodes, Prince T'Challa, and shockingly, Tony Stark himself.

Killmonger's crimes remain mostly undiscovered, with the US government still seeing him as loyal soldier. However, the episode ends with Shuri, T'Chall's sister, in Pepper Pott's office, revealing to her what Pepper suspected all along: Killmonger was responsible for Tony's death. Some fans, though, are a bit skeptical of how Shuri was able to procure this valuable information.