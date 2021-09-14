The Surprising Sylvester Stallone Classic Getting A Limited Series Reboot

The early 1970s saw Sylvester Stallone officially kick off what would become a career like no other. Following up minor appearances in "The Lords of Flatbush," "Death Race 2000," and "Cannonball," the upstart actor really hit his stride with 1976's "Rocky," making his name one that people the world over would recognize and causing his stock in Hollywood to rise significantly. In the years to come, he'd do everything from launch franchises to begrudgingly take part in box office bombs, all while building upon his incomparable legacy as a cinematic legend.

Despite helming enough blockbuster titles to fill his retirement fund, Sylvester Stallone is still going strong in the modern-day. In addition to putting out more action originals like "Escape Plan" and "The Expendables" and making the leap to the superhero genre for "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" and "The Suicide Squad," Sly has also found ways to expand upon the works that put him on the map. Most famously, he played a key role in the development of the first two "Creed" installments, which serve as indirect sequels to the "Rocky" saga that formally ended in 2006.

In keeping this trend going, another classic yet, in this case, rather niche Stallone property is ready for its modern update.