Here's How Another Legendary Director Gave Edgar Wright's Last Night In Soho Its Title

When speaking to Total Film (via GamesRadar), Edgar Wright explained that film legend Quentin Tarantino is one of the people behind the title for "Last Night in Soho." Wright explained that he was talking to the director about "a Dave Dee, Dozy, Beaky, Mick & Tich song, 'Hold Tight'" which Tarantino uses in his 2007 thriller, "Death Proof." During the same conversation, Tarantino asked Wright, "'Have you ever heard 'Last Night in Soho'?'" by the same group, also saying that "'This is the best title music for a film that's never been made." You can probably see where this is going.

When Edgar Wright was later trying to figure out the title for his psychological horror, he also considered "Red Light Area" and "The Night Has a Thousand Eyes" — but those titles were either taken or were too similar to other films. But then he remembered the song that Tarantino played him "and [he] thought it was great: Last Night in Soho." However, he also revealed that Tarantino made a surprising confession — he wasn't the only one who came up with that title.

When Wright spoke to him about using "Last Night in Soho," Tarantino explained, "What I said about it being the best end-credits song for a movie that doesn't exist, is something that [director] Allison Anders used to say." He also added, "So if you credit me, you've also got to credit her." It might take a village to raise a child, but it sometimes takes three directors to come up with the name of a film.