Why Jeanne From Malignant Looks So Familiar

Susanna Thompson may never have played an ongoing main role in "Star Trek," but if you're a fan of the franchise, you almost certainly know her from it. For one, if "Star Trek: The Next Generation" is your series of choice, you might recognize her as Romulan science officer Varel from the episode "The Next Phase," or as an inmate in the Commander Riker (Jonathan Frakes) in the episode "Frame of Mind."

However, there are two more roles Thompson is famous for in the world of Trek. The first is from the "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine" episode, "Rejoined," where she plays Lenara Kahn, the former wife of Jadzia Dax (Terry Farrell). Both Khan and Dax are part of the symbiotic race the Trill. Trill are not allowed to marry each other again after they've moved on to new host bodies, but what makes "Rejoined" such a landmark episode is that it represents the first time two women kiss in the history of "Star Trek." While many people see queer relationships in pairings like Kirk (William Shatner) and Spock (Leonard Nimoy) or Janeway (Kate Mulgrew) and Seven of Nine (Jeri Ryan), Dax and Khan represent the first time a queer relationship, however brief, became actual canon.

Speaking of Janeway and Seven? Thompson's other major Trek role was on "Star Trek: Voyager," where she took over the role of the Borg Queen from original actor Alice Krige for the episodes, "Dark Frontier" and "Unimatrix Zero" parts one and two. If you don't know anything about the Borg Queen, let's just say she's one of the most famous villains in Trek history — and she's significant enough to be making a comeback in the impending second season of "Star Trek: Picard."