Is Callie Really Leaving Good Trouble?

Season 1 of "The Fosters" premiered on ABC Family (now Freeform) in 2013. The show's five seasons chronicle the everyday lives of a family comprised of various adoptive, foster, and biological children and their two parents. Its title carries a dual meaning: the family's surname is Adams Foster, combining the last names of parents Lena Adams (Sherri Saum) and Stef Foster (Teri Polo), both of whom take their combined surname upon raising a family together. Its cast also includes appearances from actors like "He's All That" star Tanner Buchanan, and Izabela Vidovic from "Wonder," who each portray peers of Jude (Hayden Byerly) — one of the Adams Foster family foster children.

Though "The Fosters" concluded in 2018, the lives of children Callie (Maia Mitchell) and Mariana (Cierra Ramirez) have continued in the spin-off series "Good Trouble," which premiered in 2019. The show's pilot episode, which takes place a few years after the end of "The Fosters," reveals that the two sisters are now living in LA, where Callie works as a law clerk and Mariana as a software engineer.

Season 3 of "Good Trouble" concluded on September 8, 2021. Freeform already renewed "Good Trouble" for a fourth season (via Deadline), so Season 3 appropriately ended on a cliffhanger, the resolution of which will likely be revealed only upon the Season 4 premiere. Among a few other tense moments, Season 3 concludes with Callie stating (asking?) her employer "I'm leaving?"

Whether or not that means Maia Mitchell is leaving "Good Trouble," though, is another story.