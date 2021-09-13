Get To Know Two New Characters In This Brand New No Time To Die Featurette
After several COVID-19 related delays, we are finally on the precipice of seeing "No Time to Die," Daniel Craig's final outing as James Bond. In anticipation of the film's October 8 release, MGM is giving fans a chance to get to know some of the new characters who will be teaming up with Bond on his last mission.
"No Time to Die" sees Bond confronting old enemies and grappling with his prospects for the future. After being brought out of retirement to track down an abducted scientist, Bond uncovers the sinister techno-horror plot of a terrorist named Lyutsifer Safin (Rami Malek). This forces him to put his plans to sun himself on the beach on hold to save the world one last time. Or, as is more and more possible with each passing mission, die trying.
Along the way, Bond teams up with his former colleagues like Q (Ben Whishaw) and Eve Moneypenny (Naomie Harris), as well as a couple of new faces. Most notable are Nomi (Lashana Lynch), who took over as agent 007 after Bond's retirement, and Paloma (Ana de Armas), a Cuban intelligence agent who Bond meets in the field. MGM has released a new featurette that gives us a few more details about what to expect with these two new additions.
Don't underestimate Nomi and Paloma
First up, we have Nomi. The trailers for "No Time to Die" have already teased her as an extremely competent and deadly serious agent. In the new featurette, we get to see a bit more of her interactions with Bond. She seems to take delight in ribbing the retired 007 about his old age, which fits Lynch's own assessment of the character: "Nomi is highly skilled. She's slightly cocky ..."
Next, we get a closer look at Paloma. While Nomi appears to come from the classical mold of a 007 agent, Paloma is a bit looser and has a lighter personality. That doesn't mean she's not a force to be reckoned with, though. In most of her scenes, she's wearing a black cocktail dress, but considering she's flipping, kicking bad guys, and handling machine guns with ease, it appears that it takes more than some restrictive formal wear to slow her down.
The trailer highlights how involved in the action both of these new characters are, which Lynch attributes to the film ushering in a new era for the franchise. "'No Time to Die' represents change," she says. "We see so many different examples of women being strong in this movie."
"No Time to Die" is scheduled to hit theaters on October 8.