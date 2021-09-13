Get To Know Two New Characters In This Brand New No Time To Die Featurette

After several COVID-19 related delays, we are finally on the precipice of seeing "No Time to Die," Daniel Craig's final outing as James Bond. In anticipation of the film's October 8 release, MGM is giving fans a chance to get to know some of the new characters who will be teaming up with Bond on his last mission.

"No Time to Die" sees Bond confronting old enemies and grappling with his prospects for the future. After being brought out of retirement to track down an abducted scientist, Bond uncovers the sinister techno-horror plot of a terrorist named Lyutsifer Safin (Rami Malek). This forces him to put his plans to sun himself on the beach on hold to save the world one last time. Or, as is more and more possible with each passing mission, die trying.

Along the way, Bond teams up with his former colleagues like Q (Ben Whishaw) and Eve Moneypenny (Naomie Harris), as well as a couple of new faces. Most notable are Nomi (Lashana Lynch), who took over as agent 007 after Bond's retirement, and Paloma (Ana de Armas), a Cuban intelligence agent who Bond meets in the field. MGM has released a new featurette that gives us a few more details about what to expect with these two new additions.