We Now Know Whether Matt Long Will Return For Manifest Season 4

Thanks to some hard work from the fans and cast, the well-loved mystery drama "Manifest" is coming back for a fourth and final season on Netflix, after a surprise cancellation from its original home of NBC. After the show was saved, creator Jeff Rake, the writers, and everyone else involved with the show seemed eager to get the ball rolling on Season 4. Rake even revealed that if everything goes according to plan, "Manifest" Season 4 should go into production in November or December of this year, meaning fans can hopefully expect new episodes in mid-to-late 2022. But there are still logistics that need to be worked out, with one of the most important issues being whether or not the entire main cast can return.

For a while there, it seemed like it was really the end for "Manifest," so you can't blame the actors for moving on and pursuing new roles. But now that the fourth season is moving forward, the show really wouldn't be the same without all of the characters returning. In particular, a lot of people were curious about whether or not Matt Long would be returning. Long plays Zeke Landon on "Manifest," a man who isn't on Flight 828, but he experiences his own resurrection and finds himself drawn to the flight's survivors — mainly Michaela Stone (Melissa Roxburgh).

Shortly after the initial cancellation of "Manifest," it was announced by Deadline that Long would star in an upcoming NBC pilot called "Getaway." This led many fans to wonder if he would be able to come back for "Manifest" Season 4. Long was recently asked about his involvement in the final season of the hit show, and he revealed some great news.