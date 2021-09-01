This Is When Manifest Season 4 Will Start Production

Fans of "Manifest" got great news over the weekend, when Netflix announced that the science fiction drama series would be returning for a fourth and final season. Original network NBC canceled "Manifest" back in June, but it performed so well on Netflix (it tied "Tiger King" for the record of second-most days in the top spot on Netflix's Daily Top 10 ranking with 27 days at #1, according to TV Line) that the streaming service struck a deal to bring it back for 20 more episodes — just enough to complete the story of Flight 828 and its passengers.

Creator and showrunner Jeff Rake originally wanted the show to run for six seasons, but now with the Season 4 renewal it will simply be a matter of reworking his plan to fit 20 episodes. But that's definitely doable, compared to outright cancellation, and with the arc of the show already sketched out, the episodes should be ready before we know it.

Rake and his writers are getting going on crafting the next batch of episodes so that cameras can start rolling soon and "Manifest" fans won't have to wait too long to find out what happens next. He told Entertainment Weekly that if all goes according to plan, Season 4 will start shooting pretty soon.