New Teaser Video For The Boys Season 3 Is Headline News

Amazon's "The Boys" doesn't pull any punches, much like its comics source material from creators Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson. The superhero series has had a few scenes that have gone too far for some fans, but that hasn't stopped them from enjoying its unique look at superheroes as narcissistic sociopaths, and the group of equally narcissistic sociopaths aiming to stop them. (It's a pretty nihilistic show.) Season 2 wrapped up in 2020, with the status of The Boys, The Seven, and Vought International left in question after many events that shook up their collective world.

With Season 3 scheduled for a 2021 release, the series is getting us ready to consume with a set of interesting teaser videos. Last month, the fictional Vought International launched a video series called "Seven on 7 with Cameron Coleman." The videos are a parody of a Fox News-style show drenched in Vought International propaganda. It's a neat way to show how well "The Boys" use of pop culture satire can also link us to some essential and developing plot points as we gear up for Season 3.

So what did Cameron report in this latest installment?