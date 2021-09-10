The Real Reason A New James Bond Hasn't Been Chosen Just Yet

Following the release of the upcoming "No Time to Die," current series star Daniel Craig will step down from his role as James Bond. Craig's reasons for retiring from the role seem simple enough — in an Esquire interview in which Craig detailed his decision, he described wanting a break from some of the rigors inherent in starring in tentpole blockbuster films. Moving forward, he would prefer to have the time to "come home, eat something and then go to bed," which he characterized as essentially impossible amidst making a film like "Skyfall" or "Spectre."

Of course, Craig's departure will certainly not mean the end of Bond films altogether, but simply a changing of the guard. Fans of the franchise have proposed a variety of actors they would like to see inherit the role, including Henry Golding, Tom Hardy, and Idris Elba, among various other male actors with notable leading roles in their recent filmography.

Now, in the lead-up to the release of "No Time to Die," Bond movie producer Barbara Broccoli revealed why, even in the wake of Craig announcing his retirement from the role, the creative team behind the film series has yet to choose a replacement.