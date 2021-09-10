The Heartwarming Way The Pitch Perfect Cast Surprised Writer Kay Cannon - Exclusive

When asked if she has a favorite moment from the "Pitch Perfect" set, Cannon was quick to chime in with, "Yes, I absolutely do, but it's 'Pitch Perfect 3.' I was actually, I was prepping for 'Blockers' in Atlanta. I had very little to do with 'Pitch Perfect 3,' and there were many, many, many, many writers on that movie. But they were filming the finale of 'Pitch 3' in Atlanta, as well. And Elizabeth Banks sent me a text, and she's like, 'If you come on over now, if you're free, could you come on, stop by? I'm sure the Bellas would love to see you.'" Well, isn't that the dream text?

"And so I did. And I went there, and they were performing in front of a whole crazy, whatever, 400 extras, 200 extras, whatever it was. A bunch of people. There's a big difference between 200 and 400. And they had actually finished their finale, and then I walked in, and Anna Kendrick saw me from across the way," she added. "They were onstage. I think they had to just do one little pickup or something. And she was like, 'Kay!' I hadn't seen them in so long. And I went up on stage, and all of them came at me, and we just did this massive group hug in front of all these extras."

Cannon became emotional as she recounted the story. "And then they're like, 'We're going to perform the finale for you, just for you' ... and then I went to the back. I was with the director, and the DP is this guy, Mark, who I worked at '30 Rock' with, so it was really like family, and just seeing everybody ... This is ten years of my life, or almost ten years of my life."

