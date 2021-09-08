Jamie Lee Curtis' Hope For Halloween Kills Isn't What You Expect

As The Hollywood Reporter's Patrick Brzeski shares, Jamie Lee Curtis explained that "There's a line in Halloween Kills that goes, 'The system is broken.' Well, you know, the system is broken all over the world and people are rising up all over the world in collective rage against the machine and unjust systems." Curtis went on to discuss the "incredibly difficult" time we're in as a society, alluding to the various divisions in the U.S. and around the world, and stating that "evil is seemingly winning a bit lately." Her main hope for "Halloween Kills" is that it "is as much a mirror to the world as it is an entertainment for people who love movies."

"Halloween Kills" is the penultimate film in David Gordon Green's trilogy, the last of which, titled "Halloween Ends," Curtis teased "amplifies" certain themes of the franchise to an "existential level." While the finale is slated to open in October of 2022, the second installment will hit theaters on October 15 and pick up immediately where "Halloween" (2018) left off. According to Indiewire, Laurie's trap at the end of the previous film doesn't succeed in killing Michael Meyers off (no surprise there), so "as Laurie fights her pain and prepares to defend herself against him, she inspires all of Haddonfield to rise up against their unstoppable monster."

Laurie Strode leading a group of Michael's other former victims in a vigilante uprising against a decades-old symbol of violence, hate, and evil? Sounds like Curtis' wish for the film has already been granted.