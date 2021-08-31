Halloween Kills Release Date, Cast, And Plot - What We Know So Far

As the horror genre's reigning Final Girl, Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) exceeds her reputation in the 2018 sequel, "Halloween." Despite the self-inflicted isolation of her militaristic lifestyle and the resulting strained relationships with her family, Strode is ready for the inevitable return of Michael Myers (Nick Castle, James Jude Courtney).

"Halloween" is the first installment in a trilogy directed by David Gordon Green. The films are direct sequels to the original 1978 film of the same name directed by John Carpenter, retconning the various films in between. The film became the highest-grossing entry in the Halloween franchise, making over $250 million worldwide (via Box Office Mojo).

Co-writer Danny McBride said they were eager to shoot a sequel, but wanted to make sure audiences were on board first (via Entertainment Weekly). "Halloween" is certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, with many critics and fans agreeing that it's a welcome change for the franchise. Now, the much-anticipated sequel, "Halloween Kills," is officially on the horizon.

Here's everything we know about "Halloween Kills" so far.