Cinderella Director Kay Cannon Reveals What It Was Really Like Working With Idina Menzel - Exclusive

On why Idina Menzel was the perfect person to play Vivian, Cannon said, "Well, Idina's Broadway royalty. I have always been a massive fan of Idina's, from way back in the day. I sat outside the theater where 'Rent' was playing in the rain, standing for hours to get those $20 house seats. And I did, and I got in, and I sat in the second row, and Joan Rivers sat behind me. And I just was in awe of Idina."

She continued, "I was like, man, she is amazing. She is so talented. And so I really felt like, her having done 'Wicked,' and what she's known for, I felt like the stepmother, she could play both things. She could play the more evil things that she does, like when she pulls at Cinderella's ear, or she's aggressive." Cannon joked with a laugh, "She can really dress someone down." And, well, isn't that the truth?

"At the same time, Idina has this incredible vulnerability. She can really bring people in, and that's what that character needed. And she was able, beyond her amazing voice, and that's so incredible — to be able to do that, to be able to be hard, and then also very soft and vulnerable was very specific," Cannon added. "And she does that so beautifully. And then, of course, her singing is just ... yeah. Yeah. It was like, as soon as I had Idina, I was like, 'What else can I have her sing?' And just being in the pre-records and watching her in the booth. I think I have a picture. I know I have a picture of myself just like, she's behind me in the booth, and I'm just like [makes a selfie motion]." Menzel fans can certainly relate to that.

Kay Cannon's feminist version of "Cinderella" is here at last, and fans can now check the movie out on Amazon Prime Video.