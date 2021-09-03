Cinderella Director Kay Cannon Reveals What It Was Really Like Working With Camila Cabello - Exclusive

On some of the greatest challenges Cabello faced as a new actress, and what perspective she brought to the role, Cannon said, "I think, you'll have to ask her this, but from my vantage point, some of the hurdles were when she would be doing amazing, and then maybe she was in a scene with Pierce Brosnan. And she has that moment like, 'I'm in a scene with Pierce Brosnan.' And I could see her maybe tighten up a little bit, and then it would be, 'Let's hold on a second. Hey, let's go talk.'"

"We had a lot of chats and stuff, where she's like, 'I'm just really nervous.' It's like, 'Yeah, of course you are. You're in a scene with Bond, James Bond.' It was always, 'Let's come back to just being a good listener. Let's just come back to being present. Let's just come back to being in the scene and not having this inner dialogue saying, 'That's James Bond, and oh my gosh, he's done a million movies,' because it can be quite intimidating,'" Cannon explained. "And not that anybody around her was ... They all were in awe of her. It was really great. And so nobody was trying to be intimidating. It was just the nature of the fact that there's a lot of newness." It's pretty safe to say that anyone would be nervous with a cast like Pierce Brosnan (King Rowan), Idina Menzel (Vivian), and Billy Porter (Fab G).

Fans can check out Cannon and Cabello's version of "Cinderella," now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.