The First Trailer For Netflix's The Guilty Teases One Intense Ride

Thanks to movies like "Nightcrawler" and "Nocturnal Animals," we know that Jake Gyllenhaal is no stranger to a slick thriller. He now appears poised to deliver another dose of nail-biting suspense with the upcoming Netflix original film "The Guilty."

A remake of a Danish film of the same name, "The Guilty" sees Gyllenhaal playing a 911 operator named Joe who gets wound up in an intense case when he fields a call from a terrified woman who has been kidnapped. When the police aren't able to track down the frantic caller with the information Joe was able to get from her, he takes matters into his own hands. Like all the best thrillers, though, nothing is quite what it seems, and Joe soon finds himself in way over his head.

"The Guilty" was directed by Antoine Fuqua (who took filming during COVID-19 very seriously), best known for movies like "Training Day," "Olympus Has Fallen," and "The Equalizer." He's certainly no stranger to delivering on white-knuckle action and suspense, and neither is the film's screenwriter, Nic Pizzolatto, the creator of "True Detective."

With that amount of pedigree, "The Guilty" is shaping up to be a potential barnburner. Here's what we can glean from the trailer.