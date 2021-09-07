Jason Behr Reveals What It's Really Like Working With Melissa Benoist On Supergirl - Exclusive

The final half of the last season of "Supergirl" is finally here, and the cast is busy reminiscing about their time on the show following the conclusion of filming. This year, Jason Behr took over the role of Supergirl's father Zor-El from Robert Grant to give Kara some well-deserved familial closure.

Going from being an orphan whose entire planet was destroyed to getting both parents (and a taste of home) back is quite the emotional journey, but of course, Melissa Benoist, who plays Supergirl, was more than up for the challenge. After six seasons following the show, fans aren't quite ready to say goodbye to the Superfriends — nor the cast to each other — but maybe we'll see some of our favorite "Supergirl" characters and cast show up in Smallville, Gotham City, or Central City. The multiverse is literally teeming with possibilities.

Looper spoke to Jason Behr for an exclusive interview about the final season of "Supergirl." He dished on what it was like working with Melissa Benoist, and where he'd like to see Zor-El pop up in the Arrowverse in the future.