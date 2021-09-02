Julia Garner Drops A Major Season 4 Update For Ozark Fans

Speaking with W Magazine, Garner discussed the popular Netflix show and her mixed feelings about it ending. She explained that it's been a bit of a process for her, saying, "The fact that 'Ozark' is ending hits me in waves. I met some of my best friends here. It's almost been like my weird version of a college experience." Many of the show's fans are likely just as sad about saying goodbye to Ruth, but thankfully there's one last bout of episodes to wrap up the story.

Garner also dropped information on an exciting development for "Ozark" Season 4, revealing that the last 14 episodes, which are scheduled to be released in two parts, are almost done being filmed, with production scheduled to end in October 2021. Another source, Variety Insight, supports Garner's statement, reporting that the fourth season began production all the way back in November 2020, with a tentative end date of October 8, 2021.

Once all of the final season is done filming, all that's left to be done is post-production, consisting of things like editing, sound design, and scoring. As the show is a drama and not reliant on CGI or other special effects like a genre series, "Ozark" shouldn't require too much time in post-production. With this new information, we can guess that the first batch of episodes for the fourth season of "Ozark" will likely arrive in early 2022, with the other seven to drop sometime from mid to late 2022.