The First Teaser For Roland Emmerich's Moonfall Will Blow You Away

Director Roland Emmerich clearly has fun making disaster movies. He's the man behind "Independence Day — a certain alien invasion movie starring Will Smith that you've probably heard of — and he's also the one who imagined an icy apocalypse in "The Day After Tomorrow," going on to explore the Mayan prophecy about the Earth's destruction in "2012."

However, the German director's latest destructive adventure imagines what happens when the Moon is pushed into a collision course with Earth itself. That'll end well.

The Lionsgate movie features an impressive cast, with Halle Berry leading the charge as Jo Fowler, an astronaut who is convinced she can save the planet from annihilation. She's joined by Patrick Wilson as a fellow astronaut Brian Harper and "Game of Thrones" star John Bradley as conspiracy theorist K.C. Houseman (that's right — Samwell Tarly is helping to save the world once again). As per Deadline, Bradley replaced Josh Gad in the role due to a scheduling conflict. They're not the only ones facing armageddon, of course. Legendary actor Donald Sutherland also stars in the film, as well as Michael Peña and Stanley Tucci.

With a wild premise and a stacked cast, there's plenty to be excited about in "Moonfall." Thankfully the first action-packed teaser has arrived online and it hints at some big revelations about the big cheese in the sky.