The First Teaser For Roland Emmerich's Moonfall Will Blow You Away
Director Roland Emmerich clearly has fun making disaster movies. He's the man behind "Independence Day — a certain alien invasion movie starring Will Smith that you've probably heard of — and he's also the one who imagined an icy apocalypse in "The Day After Tomorrow," going on to explore the Mayan prophecy about the Earth's destruction in "2012."
However, the German director's latest destructive adventure imagines what happens when the Moon is pushed into a collision course with Earth itself. That'll end well.
The Lionsgate movie features an impressive cast, with Halle Berry leading the charge as Jo Fowler, an astronaut who is convinced she can save the planet from annihilation. She's joined by Patrick Wilson as a fellow astronaut Brian Harper and "Game of Thrones" star John Bradley as conspiracy theorist K.C. Houseman (that's right — Samwell Tarly is helping to save the world once again). As per Deadline, Bradley replaced Josh Gad in the role due to a scheduling conflict. They're not the only ones facing armageddon, of course. Legendary actor Donald Sutherland also stars in the film, as well as Michael Peña and Stanley Tucci.
With a wild premise and a stacked cast, there's plenty to be excited about in "Moonfall." Thankfully the first action-packed teaser has arrived online and it hints at some big revelations about the big cheese in the sky.
It's the end of the world as we know it
The first "Moonfall" teaser shows plenty of destruction as the Moon gets closer to Earth, with the oceans thrown into chaos and asteroids raining down across the world. It's narrated by President John F. Kennedy's 1962 Rice Stadium speech where he called the Moon landing the "greatest adventure on which man has ever embarked."
Hopefully "Moonfall" doesn't get delayed or ditched straight to streaming, because it looks like the type of blockbuster which would be best witnessed on the biggest screen possible. Just the idea of the Moon crashing to Earth is huge in scale.
Annoyingly, there's a few moments in the trailer that seemingly ruin a potential third-act twist. It looks like there's some kind of swarming entity coming out of the Moon, as it attacks various astronauts and spacecraft. So let's face it, sinister aliens are probably the ones behind the mysterious event which pushes the Moon out of it's natural place. There are enough conspiracies about the Moon without throwing aliens into the mix — thanks Roland Emmerich!
It'll be interesting to see how the film tackles the (possible) alien threat, since it will already have plenty to deal with thanks to the destruction causing havoc across the world. Have aliens been hiding inside the Moon all this time, or do they purposefully come here to destroy Earth? Or is the Moon an alien spaceship? There's an intriguing shot of Halle Berry and Patrick Wilson standing in a bizarrely lit corridor which doesn't look like it's built by NASA ...
"Moonfall" arrives in theaters on February 4, 2022.