Shang-Chi Director Reveals The Difficulties In Casting Marvel's Newest Hero

Cretton has worked with Marvel stars like Brie Larson and Michael B. Jordan on his past indie films, but he never really pictured himself directing a big-budget superhero film. So when he signed on to the task, Cretton knew that he had a big responsibility to cast the right person as the trailblazing character of Shang-Chi. But it was not an easy job, with Cretton explaining that this was mainly due to the lack of diversity in the entertainment industry, and so "there wasn't just a list of incredible actors that we could choose from." While Shang-Chi is the first Asian superhero for Marvel, he is also Chinese-American, with the ability to speak both English and Mandarin, and Cretton knew that he had to find someone who checked off these boxes and could really understand the character's experiences, but the "list [of actors] just got way smaller with those attributes."

Because of a lack of representation in movies and television for Chinese or Chinese-American actors, there weren't that many people out there to pick from that met all the requirements for this character. While this is a disappointing shortcoming of the industry right now, Cretton took strength from knowing that "Shang-Chi" would open the door for more roles for Asian actors of a variety of backgrounds, giving the next movie more actors to choose from, while hopefully encouraging "some other talents to go for it and try. Because we need more talent from this ethnic representation for sure." Luckily for "Shang-Chi," Liu came along, and he perfectly embodies Shang-Chi and his story. Fans can't wait to see what's next for the character in the MCU.