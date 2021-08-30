This New Featurette Shows What It Was Really Like To Make Shang-Chi

The release of "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" is almost here, and Marvel Studios has given us another behind-the-scenes look at the hotly-anticipated film. In a new featurette released by Marvel on their official YouTube, audiences get some further insight into what went into making the MCU's newest installment, based on the character created by Steve Englehart and Jim Starlin in 1973.

Director Destin Daniel Cretton kicks off the series of interviews present in the video, sharing how connected he feels to the project. "The story of Shang-Chi was actually very personal. I wanted to look at what a superhero could be and what it would mean to me ... to be able to add not only one character, Shang-Chi, but to add a whole cornucopia of Asian faces that are representing something I've never really seen before" (via Marvel Studios on YouTube).

Cretton has been vocal about his passion for Asian representation in the MCU since he was announced as Shang-Chi's director. In a previous interview with The Hollywood Reporter, he said he took on the project because he wanted to give his son a superhero to look up to, adding, "I feel very privileged to be a part of telling that story."