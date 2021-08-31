Here's How Simu Liu Really Feels About His On-Screen Relationship With Awkwafina In Shang-Chi

"Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" is almost here, and like every MCU movie these days, there's a lot riding on it. It's the first Disney movie (excluding the 20th Century/Searchlight releases) that will receive a full theatrical release since the COVID-19 pandemic began, and it's poised to break the record for biggest box office opening on Labor Day Weekend (via Forbes). While Marvel's TV's projects have explored the post-"Avengers: Endgame" time period, "Shang-Chi" will be the first movie to do so. Then there's the fact that it's the first Marvel movie with an all Asian and Asian-American cast, which is a huge win for representation.

With so much at stake, it's easy to overlook the movie itself and the story it will be telling: Shang-Chi (Simu Liu) is a legendary warrior trained by his father The Mandarin to become the leader of the Ten Rings. But when the movie begins, he's also a regular guy living in San Francisco and working as a valet with his best friend, Katy (Awkwafina).

Traditionally, a Hollywood blockbuster in years past might have made Shang-Chi and Katy fall in love. Instead, "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" lets the two pals just be pals without complicating things.

It's still a somewhat surprising move in 2021. However, Simu Liu was fully onboard.