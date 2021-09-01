Why What If...? Episode 4 Is More Important To The MCU Than You Think

Contains spoilers for "What If...?" Season 1, Episode 4: "What If... Doctor Strange Lost His Heart Instead of His Hands?"

"What If...?" Episode 4 asks an extremely important question regarding Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch). It gives audiences an insight into what the Sorcerer Supreme would be like if he was more emotionally available to Christine Palmer (Rachel McAdams) in the 2016 film. The multiversal TV series suggests that instead of crippling his hands in the fateful car accident, Christine would've been driving with him and she'd die in the crash. It's a tragic episode which really explores more of who Stephen Strange is at his core.

Instead of looking across the world for a cure to fix his hands, he blindly searches for something to give his life purpose following Christine's death — which is what leads him to Kamar-Taj, the Ancient One (Tilda Swinton), and most importantly, the Time Stone. The Infinity Stone lets the user control all aspects of time, and because this version of Stephen is obsessed with the idea of saving Christine, he's seduced by the stone's power.

It's easy to see why. Because this version of the hero still has something of an ego, he's just emotionally compromised at the same time. However, the Time Stone gives way to one of the most heartbreaking scenes of the series so far — every attempt he makes to save Christine ends with her death, and he's forced to watch Christine die over and over again. The scene slightly riffs on the ending of the hero's solo film, where he repeatedly dies at the hands of Dormammu (Benedict Cumberbatch), but it's actually much more important to the Marvel Cinematic Universe than you might think.