A.P. Bio's Glenn Howerton And Patton Oswalt Dish On The Show's Wild Season 4 - Exclusive Interview

Glenn, Jack Griffin has gone through significant growth since Season 1 while you still retain some of that chaotic nature of his character, which is reflected in the show as a whole. How have you gone about finding that balance, and where do you hope Jack will go in the future?

Glenn Howerton: I think he'll continue to feel closer and closer to the people that he's formed relationships with in Toledo, which is going to cause just more and more attention. It's like the Chinese finger thing, or whatever. You know what I mean? The more he starts to fall in love with the people of Toledo, the harder he's going to pull against that — to retain his identity as a person who's better than the people who live in Toledo.

I mean, the writers have done such a great job of setting this thing up, where it's like the closer he gets to true happiness, the harder he's going to push against it. And it's a really amazing thing that's quite sustainable and really fun to play with as an actor.

Well, it's fun to watch too. Can you tease anything from the upcoming season?

Patton Oswalt: I'm just going to say the word "tornado" and leave it at that. That'd be my tease. What's your tease?

Glenn Howerton: My tease. Well, what is my tease? I'm just excited for people to see Joe Manganiello on the show and Bruce Campbell. That's my main thing because I love those guys both so dearly. And so for audience members that are Bruce Campbell fans and Joe Manganiello fans, you also have something to look forward to in that.