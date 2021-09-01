We Now Know What Venom: Let There Be Carnage Will Be Rated

After the wild success of 2018's "Venom" starring Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock and his titular extraterrestrial symbiote, it wasn't surprising when Sony announced that it had greenlit a sequel. What did catch fans off-guard was the announcement that Andy Serkis would be directing the second film — though really, Serkis is a logical choice, thanks to his lengthy experience in bringing complex CGI characters to life.

The upcoming sequel "Venom: Let There Be Carnage" will properly introduce the fan-favorite comic book villain Cletus Kasady (Woody Harrelson). Cletus — who appeared briefly at the end of the first "Venom" film being interviewed by Eddie — is a sadistic serial killer, and based on the new film's trailers, it appears that he will bite Eddie shortly before he is due for execution, an act that will somehow bond him to his own symbiote, and thereby transform him into the hideously unhinged supervillain named — you guessed it — Carnage. The promotional materials for the film have teased just how much chaos Carnage is going to create when he's unleashed in San Francisco, and based on the comics, he will likely partner up with Naomie Harris' character, a villain called Shriek.

Eddie and Venom will definitely have a lot to contend with when facing Carnage, but for years, fans have wondered whether the arrival of this decidedly violent villain would lead to Sony going for an R-rating, to let Carnage be as crazy as possible.

Now, ahead of the film's October 15 release date, the MPA has finally released the rating for Venom's highly anticipated sequel.